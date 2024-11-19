Biden wants world presidents to address difficulties of international hunger and poverty

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden highlighted the need Monday for world presidents to solve international hunger and poverty as global disasters further worsen the difficulties.



"Since day one of my administration I put this issue front and center in my administration as well," Biden stated throughout the initial part of the current G20 conference in Brazil where he was flanked by French Leader Emanuel as well as Brazilian Leader Lula da Silva.



The Leader stated that Washington has financed USD160 billion in international improvement since he assumed office, but stated international disasters, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, spiraling conflicts as well as increasingly repeated climate crises reflect that all countries should rise up to address the difficulties.



Biden stressed in specific to the wish for world presidents to raise private capital to address the challenges, yet stated several countries are required to choose between investment and repaying loans.



The G20 is designed of 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brasil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, UK and US, as well as the two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.



The affiliates of the G20 symbolize about 85 percent of the world's GDP, over 75 percent of world trade and about two-thirds of the world's population.

MENAFN19112024000045016755ID1108900379