Viral Video: Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out Fans 'Without Tickets' In 'Dil-Luminati' Concert. Here's What Happens Next Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During a recent concert, Diljit Dosanjh paused his performance mid-show to address a group of fans enjoying his from a hotel balcony.

Surprised by the scene, Diljit jokingly asked his team to stop the music and called out the balcony crowd, saying, "Ye jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Ye hotel waale game kar gaye. (Those sitting in the hotel balcony, this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us. Without tickets, huh?"

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs about alcohol when...: Punjabi rockstar makes promise at Ahmedabad concert

The camera then zoomed in on the fans, who were clearly enjoying the music from their vantage point without a ticket to the event.

Watch the viral video here:





Earlier on Monday, Dosanjh has vowed to stop performing alcohol-themed songs if liquor shops across India are shut down. Speaking at his Sunday show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Diljit responded to a notice issued ahead of his Hyderabad concert, which directed him to avoid singing songs related to alcohol, drugs, and violence. With his signature humor, Diljit made the bold statement, highlighting the irony of the issue while addressing concerns over the impact of his music.

Taking a swipe at the notice, the singer at his Sunday's show told the Ahmedabad audience:“There's some good news. I didn't get any notice today. There's more good news: I'll not sing a single song on alcohol today either. Ask me why? Because Gujarat is a dry state.”