Delhi Bus Strike: Chaos At Bus Stops As DTC Drivers Protest Disrupts Transport, Netizens Say 'Rise Above Politics'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The strike of DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors has disrupted Delhi's public transportation. Several commuters faced inconvenience on Monday. According to the DTC Employees Union, the Delhi DTC bus strike will likely continue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several social users expressed anger towards the disruption in the public system in the national capital. A few netizens urged the Delhi to intervene in the matter and“rise above politics”.

Amid the ongoing protests, the halt of bus services forced several passengers to opt for the Delhi metro , causing a sudden surge in passenger traffic, reported ANI on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the protesting workers, the Delhi Transport Corporation formed a committee of officers to consider the demands and grievances of the contractual employees.

Will the DTC bus workers protest continue today?

According to a post by DTC Workers Union's official social media page on Monday, the strike will continue. The post also made the union doesn't support any chaos in the city in the name of protest or strike.

“Peaceful protest continues at Sarojini Nagar depot regarding the demands of DTC contract employees. If any colleague creates any disturbance, he is not a member of the union, he is an anti-social person,” read a post by DTC Employee Union on X (in Hindi).

Netizens express anguish over Delhi bus services disruption

A few commuters expressed their anger over the Delhi bus strike on X and urged the Delhi government to take immediate action in the matter.