Stop Distributing Free Poison To Delhi: Manoj Tiwari Bashes AAP Over Rising Pollution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari distributed masks to people in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday as air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) reached alarming levels.

With the Air Quality (AQI) touching the 500-mark in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, the region witnessed its seventh consecutive day of heavy smog, sparking serious concerns.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari slammed the Delhi for its failure to tackle pollution.

"My only request to the Delhi government is to stop distributing free poison to the people of Delhi," he said, referring to the deteriorating air quality.

Tiwari accused the AAP government of evading responsibility and blamed them for pointing fingers at the Centre and BJP-ruled states over stubble burning.

"What could be more irresponsible? The AAP governs Delhi; its leader is the Chief Minister, and the pollution control boards fall under their administration. Yet, they are blaming the Centre," he said.

"The ones running away from their responsibilities will be held accountable by the public of Delhi," he added.

Tiwari stated that while he could not provide masks to all three crore residents of Delhi, he aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of pollution.

"People need to take protective measures for at least a month. After that, it will be equally important for them to save Delhi from the AAP," he remarked.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who accompanied Tiwari in distributing masks, also shared his concerns.

"In NDMC areas, we've taken several measures, such as increasing green cover through plantation drives, mechanized sweeping, and deploying anti-smog machines. Despite these efforts, pollution persists, and the Delhi government continues to play the blame game," Chahal said.

He urged collective efforts to combat pollution, bashing the AAP for inaction. "While we focus on solutions, the Delhi government is busy making baseless allegations. They've suffocated the people of Delhi with harmful pollution. Children cannot attend schools, studies are disrupted, and promises of improved infrastructure remain unfulfilled," he added.

Further blaming AAP leaders for failing to address the crisis, Chahal said, "Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers must take responsibility. The people of Delhi will not forgive them for the harm caused. They gave AAP all seven seats in the Lok Sabha, but now they will ensure accountability."

Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous pollution levels as political blame games overshadow urgent collaborative efforts needed to address the crisis.