Asia Markets Mixed Monday
Date
11/19/2024 12:40:05 AM
Asia-Pacific Stocks were mixed Monday as markets kickstarted what ING calls a“quiet” week for economic data from the region.
In Japan, the NIKKEI 225 index dumped 422.06 points, or 1.1%, to 38,220.85.
Japan will release trade data on Wednesday and October headline inflation numbers on Friday, while Australia's central bank on Tuesday will release minutes of its meeting earlier this month.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index recovered 150.27 points, or 0.8%, to 19,576.61.
Korean markets enjoyed healthy gains, powered by a 5.98% rise in heavyweight Samsung Electronics.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 18.45 points, or 0.5%, to 3,950.38.
Key data this week from Asia will include China's loan prime rate, set to be released Wednesday. ING said no change is expected in China's LPR, with the one-year rate currently at 3.1% and the five-year LPR at 3.6%.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex sank 196.23 points, or 0.9%, to 22,546.54.
In Korea, the Kospi index grabbed 52.21 points, or 2.2%, to 2,469.07.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dropped 12.15 points, or 0.3%, at 3,732.55.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 soared 79.77 points, or 0.6%, to 12,764.65.
In Australia, the ASX 200 gathered 15.02 points, or 0.2%, to 8,300.17.
