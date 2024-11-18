Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Set To Thrill F1 Qatar Grand Prix Fans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Just when excitement levels ahead of next month's FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 couldn't get any higher, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced that the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East will complete the trio of support races for next month's Formula 1 spectacular.

Taking place from November 29 to December 1, the one-make series will line up alongside the F1 Academy and FIA Formula 2 Championship for the penultimate date in the Formula 1 2024 season, in what promises to be one of the most high-octane weekends of the year.

The iconic Porsche 911 GT3 cars deliver thrilling sprints and wheel-to-wheel duels across one practice session, one qualification round, and two high-intensity races. With a grid of approximately 15 cars featuring identical technical specifications, pure skill, talent, and teamwork determine who reaches the podium.

Local fans will have plenty to cheer for as three Qatari talents take to the grid: Abdullah Al Khulaifi, Ghanim Al Maadeed, and Ibrahim Al Abdulghani will represent the host nation in what promises to be an exciting showcase of regional motorsport talent.

They'll be joining series standout Janne Stiak, the 17-year-old winner of the opening race at Bahrain International Circuit, as drivers take on the 16 turns and various straights of LIC's world-class 5.419km circuit.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East will join an exciting roster of support races including F1 Academy - a highly competitive all-female racing series designed to nurture and propel young female drivers towards higher echelons of competition.

It not only showcases the exceptional talent and skill of these athletes but also highlights the fierce competition they bring to the track, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

This will be followed by the FIA Formula 2 Championship, a thrilling one-make single-seater race with 22 identical cars, which allows drivers to showcase their prowess in front of a Formula 1 audience. As well as the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 which takes place on the final day of the racing weekend, the nail-biting Formula 1 Sprint Race will also make a welcome return to LIC.

The high-voltage three-day celebration of motorsport begins on November 29. Global superstars Maroon 5 and regional sensation Myriam Fares will headline the entertainment lineup, completing an unforgettable weekend of racing and music.

Fans wanting to be a part of the action for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 need to be quick to secure their tickets. Standard day and weekend tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime event are still available to buy now at