BGT 2024-25: Yash Dayal Joins Indian Team As Backup, Confirms Pacer's Father

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal has been included in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad as a backup player, pacer's father Chanderpal Dayal told IANS on Tuesday.

Chanderpal, while revealing that Yash got a call to join the squad when he was in South Africa for the T20I series last week and joined the team on December 17, said he is hoping for his son to make his debut in the much anticipated series.

"Yash got a call -- when he was in South Africa with the T20 side -- that he will have to join the Test team in Australia. So he went there on November 17. He has gone as a backup," Chanderpal told IANS over the phone.

Left-arm quick Yash, who had gotten his madein call-up against Bangladesh series but is yet to make his international debut. He has played a total of 24 matches in his first-class career and has picked up 76 wickets during this time at an average of 28.89.

"Today was his first session of practice. We just want, him to get his debut soon and do well for the nation. That's all we pray," he added.

The 26-year-old speedster, who was recently part of the India 'A' squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad against Australia, has also been named in the Uttar Pradesh squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India squad for BGT: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.