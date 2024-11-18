King Inaugurates 20Th Parliament's First Ordinary Session, Delivers Speech From The Throne

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) - King says Parliament is the first step in the implementation of modernisation project

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday inaugurated the first ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne.

Congratulating members of the House of Representatives on their election, the King expressed hope that the current Chamber will mark a new phase in the process of progress and modernisation.

"This Parliament is the first step in the implementation of the political modernisation project, on a track to bolster the role of platform-based parties and the participation of women and young people. This requires parliamentary performance, collective action, and close cooperation between the Government and Parliament, in accordance with the Constitution," the King said.

The King urged lawmakers to establish work rules and parliamentary practices, "where competition is based on platforms and ideas, is rooted in integrity, and clearly reflects the State's interests and priorities."

"Our aim is to provide a decent life and empower youths while equipping them for the jobs of the future."

His Majesty underlined the importance of implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision to "unleash the potential of the national economy and increase growth rates over the next decade."

The King called for capitalising on Jordan's human competencies and international relations as catalysts for growth.

His Majesty noted that the Jordanian State has a "deep-rooted identity that does not risk its future, and preserves its Hashemite heritage and its Arab and humanitarian roots."

"Jordan's future will not be subject to policies that do not fulfil its interests or ones that contravene its principles."

On Palestine, the King underlined that "just and honourable peace" is the way to end the historical injustice brotherly Palestinian people, adding, " We will remain committed to it as an option that restores full rights to their owners and guarantees the security of all, despite the obstacles and the extremism of those who do not believe in peace."

"Jerusalem will remain a Hashemite, Jordanian priority, and we will continue to defend and safeguard its holy sites, under the Hashemite Custodianship, which we undertake with honour and integrity."

On the Israeli war on Gaza and violations in the occupied West Bank, His Majesty said that Jordan is working tirelessly through Arab and international efforts to stop this war.

"Jordan has exerted tremendous efforts, and Jordanians have valiantly been treating the wounded in the direst of circumstances. Jordanians were the first to deliver aid by air and land to people in Gaza, and we will remain by their side, now and in the future."

His Majesty concluded his speech by saying,"Jordan, this great nation, will remain a country blessed with its people and land, an honest Arab homeland, and a home to all that is good. Every day in Jordan's journey marks the beginning of a future that we build with faith, determination, and perseverance."

Earlier, an official ceremony was held on the King's arrival at Parliament, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

His Majesty was received by the heads of the three authorities and several senior officials and officers.

Her Majesty Queen Rania, a number of Royal family members, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Jordan, attended the speech.