Jordan's Commitment To The Palestinian Cause: Humanitarian And Diplomatic Leadership

Jordan is one of the most prominent countries that has shouldered the responsibility of supporting the Palestinian people, especially in times of crises that are sweeping the Gaza Strip.

Through its and humanitarian efforts, the Kingdom has spared no effort in providing various types of assistance, which reflects its firm commitment to the Palestinian cause and its distinguished regional role in supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinians in the face of worsening humanitarian challenges.

The Palestinian cause is the core and foundation of Jordanian foreign policy, as it enjoys priority in all regional and international forums.

The review of this Jordanian humanitarian assistance provided to Gaza coincides with the Throne Speech at the opening of the regular session of the National Assembly, in which His Majesty King Abdullah II affirmed Jordan's firm position in supporting Palestinian rights.

This commitment emerges as part of Jordan's comprehensive vision to support the Palestinian brothers politically and humanitarianly and embodies the Kingdom's role as an incubator for the Palestinian cause.

In light of the recent escalations in Gaza, the Kingdom responded immediately and effectively to meet the urgent needs of the residents of the Strip.

It intensified its humanitarian and diplomatic efforts alike, proving once again that it is one of the first supporters of the Palestinian people.

Jordan was a focal point for providing humanitarian support in coordination with many international and regional parties, as 389 air convoys were sent by Jordanian aircraft loaded with essential supplies.

In addition, 118 land convoys were sent across the Jordanian-Palestinian border, reflecting the speed of Jordan's response and its ability to organize relief operations even in the most difficult circumstances.

Jordan's efforts did not stop at sending convoys, but rather extended to include providing 65,000 tonnes of various aid, including food, medical supplies, water and fuel.

This essential aid was a lifeline for the people of Gaza, who are suffering from the long siege and repeated aggression.

This support was not limited to necessities only, but also included support for vital sectors such as health and education by providing modern medical equipment and supplies, which enabled hospitals in Gaza to continue providing their services under the pressure of difficult humanitarian conditions.

In a qualitative humanitarian step, Jordanian hospitals operating in Gaza installed 130 prosthetic limbs for amputees.

This humanitarian initiative was not just medical treatment, but rather represented restoring part of the dignity of the injured and giving them a chance to return to their normal lives.

This role reflects Jordan's commitment to supporting the Palestinians in a comprehensive manner, not only by providing material assistance, but also by providing advanced and sustainable healthcare.

In addition to medical and relief efforts, Jordan contributed significantly to supporting the logistics of delivering aid, as 4,000 trucks loaded with aid were dispatched, demonstrating the Kingdom's ability to coordinate large-scale relief operations despite field challenges.

Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation's data confirm the depth of planning and organisation in these efforts, which were implemented in cooperation with international and local parties to ensure that aid reaches those who deserve it quickly and efficiently.

These efforts were not isolated from Jordan's established political positions.

Jordan, under the leadership of King Abdullah, has been and continues to be a strong voice defending Palestinian rights in international forums.

Jordan's positions are an extension of its historical role in protecting the rights of Palestinians and defending their causes before the international community. Moreover, Jordan has contributed to linking regional and international efforts to support the Palestinian people, which has strengthened its position as a reliable mediator and strategic partner in the region.

Jordan's efforts towards Gaza have multiple dimensions, as they are humanitarian, political, religious and moral at the same time. The Jordanian leadership, represented by His Majesty the King, has made it clear through these initiatives that supporting the Palestinians is not an option, but rather a genuine commitment that reflects the authenticity of the Kingdom and its people.

Jordan does not only provide aid, but also works to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinians, whether in Gaza or the West Bank, to face the increasing challenges.

In the midst of successive crises, the Jordanian role stands out as a living example of regional and humanitarian responsibility.

The aid provided is not just numbers or quantities, but rather a reflection of the depth of the historical and fraternal relationship between the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples.

This extended relationship shows that Jordan will not abandon its historical role as a true supporter of the Palestinian cause. Jordan's continuation of these efforts despite the challenges is a clear message that the Kingdom will remain committed, always seeking to support and assist the Palestinians in all circumstances.

Finally, Jordan is not just a bridge for aid or a humanitarian mediator, but rather a strategic partner for the Palestinian people, devoting its efforts to ensuring the continuity of support and endorsement in various fields.

Through its humanitarian initiatives and firm political positions, Jordan proves that its support for Palestine is not fleeting, but rather a permanent commitment stemming from a national and moral duty.

As crises continue and worsen, Jordan remains a symbol of giving and human brotherhood, and a true supporter of the Palestinians in strengthening their steadfastness, taking upon itself the responsibility of defending their cause in international forums and supporting them in the face of increasing challenges.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University