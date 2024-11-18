Meteorological Institute Of Panama Predicts December Will Be A Rainy Month

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) December is expected to be a rainy month and the dry season could begin in certain regions until mid-January, according to Luz Graciela de Calzadilla, director of the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA).

According to Calzadilla, in 12 days in November it rained twice as much as it normally does in this month, which is why significant damage was recorded throughout the country.

He explained that while tropical storm Rafael was forming , it brought a lot of humidity, winds and rain to the Pacific, and once it moved to Cuba, it affected the country, but to a lesser extent.

Then came storm Sara, which is not currently influencing the national territory.“It passed through Belize and is now heading towards the Gulf of Mexico as a depression and is expected to dissipate,” he added.

He said that normal conditions for the rainy season are returning, and indicated that the rain pattern in November is clear in the morning, with a little sun, while in the afternoons rain and even electrical discharges are expected.

