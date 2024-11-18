AMAZON WORKERS AT SAN BERNARDINO AIR HUB LAUNCH ORGANIZING DRIVE WITH TEAMSTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workers Kick Off Card-Signing Blitz to Join Powerful Teamsters Union

SAN

BERNADINO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amazon workers at

KSBD, the company's largest air facility on the West Coast, officially launched a union drive to join the 1.3 million-member Teamsters Union.

KSBD workers kicked off the card-signing blitz to show their support for the union, joining Amazon air hub, warehouse, and delivery drivers nationwide who are organizing with the Teamsters. Amazon employs more than 1,300 workers at the facility who are fighting for the job security, compensation, and respect that they deserve.

"Amazon may have the money, but we have the people and the power," said Anna Ortega, a sort worker. "Momentum is on our side, and together we will win."

Workers at the KSBD air hub have been building worker power and demanding safer working conditions from Amazon. In September, when wildfires in California caused intense heat and dangerous fumes at their facility and Amazon refused to safeguard their health, KSBD workers marched on the boss and successfully shut down operations with full pay until conditions improved. Workers at KSBD have also held strikes and walkouts to stop unfair labor practices.

"Amazon has tried to stop us, but the movement to organize is out of Amazon's hands," said Cynthia Ayala, a ramp worker. "As air hub workers, we make sure that packages get delivered to the entire country, but we get nothing in return but neglect and disrespect. Enough is enough – it's time to come together as one."

The workers at KSBD are joining an ever-growing movement at Amazon facilities across the country. Since October, in California alone, Amazon drivers in Victorville and the City of Industry as well as warehouse workers in San Francisco joined the Teamsters. In August and September, hundreds of Amazon drivers in New York City and Skokie, Ill . also unionized, while workers in Kentucky and California walked off the job in protest of the company's unfair labor practices.

Contact:

Alex Moore, (503) 886-9738

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED