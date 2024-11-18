Canadian Securities Exchange Listing Of Mining Stock Canary Gold Corp. (CSE: BRAZ)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Canary Corp. ("Canary Gold" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based junior company has raised $2.2 million in an initial public offering, and its common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol BRAZ .

Canary is focused on the Rio Madeira property, located in Rondônia state in Brazil. The Company has an option agreement to acquire up to a 70% stake in the gold project, which covers more than 68,000 hectares of land. It intends to use proceeds from the to carry out an exploration program at Rio Madeira, which is detailed in its recent technical report.

"With gold prices hitting record highs this year, the time is ripe for a new generation of greenfield discoveries," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Canary Gold success with its exploration program in Brazil, a country with a long and distinguished history of gold mining."

"The CSE listing is a significant milestone for our company and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the confidence our investors have placed in us," said Andrew Lee Smith, CEO of Canary Gold. "Listing on the CSE opens up new opportunities for Canary, providing us with greater visibility within the Canadian capital markets and enhancing our ability to raise capital. We are excited about the potential this new chapter brings and we look forward to delivering value to our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders as we move forward with our exploration efforts in Brazil."

