Community Routes: Access To Mental Health Care

(MENAFN- 3BL) Teva Pharmaceuticals is proud to share that our Community Routes: Access to Mental Care U.S. access program, in partnership with Direct Relief and NAFC (National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics), has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 25th annual Citizens Award as the 2024 Best Health & Wellness Program winner.

Advancing access to quality medicines is part of Teva's global sustainability strategy. Through this partnership, Teva USA is donating fund and a portfolio of medicines for the of anxiety and depression to help address the rising need for community-based mental health care for uninsured and underserved populations.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation senior vice president Marc DeCourcey said,“We are proud to recognize Teva for its leadership in addressing a critical issue facing communities. Through their partnership with Direct Relief and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to enhance mental and behavioral health care, they are improving the lives of countless individuals.”

“Access to affordable medicines and behavioral health services are obstacles faced every day by uninsured patients” said Carol Richardson, ESG and Health Equity Lead, Teva US.“Through Community Routes, grantee clinics are developing innovative behavioral health programs that meet the cultural and linguistic needs of their local patient populations.”

The access program's framework is intentionally designed to be local and partner/clinic-driven to meet the health care, cultural and linguistic needs of the local patient population. Teva and its partners recently convened at a Grantee Learning Summit to share insights and learnings and inform the development of a best practices report to be distributed across NAFC's network of 1,400+ clinics to help even more patients.

Community Routes is one of eight programs Teva has launched worldwide to increase access to medicines for vulnerable populations, including programs in Malawi, Botswana, Uganda, Ghana, Israel and France. Teva leverages its portfolio, global footprint and experienced partners to get its medicines to underserved populations. This award recognizes businesses across a variety of industries for remarkable leadership in solving the world's biggest challenges and serving as a force of good in society. Receiving this honor is a testament to Teva's Healthy Future Sustainability strategy reflecting our actions to care for people, the planet and our business at large.