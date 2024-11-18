Pappu Yadav Receives Life-Threatening Call From Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, has allegedly received a life-threatening call via WhatsApp and a text message originating from a number linked to Pakistan.

In these messages, the sender claimed to be a member of the notorious Lawrance Bishnoi gang, threatening to attack Yadav before his birthday scheduled on December 24. The caller also mentioned that his associates are allegedly roaming near Yadav's house and office, waiting for an opportunity to strike.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav has responded defiantly to recent threats allegedly made by a self-proclaimed member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang. The individual behind the threats claimed that their men were closely monitoring Yadav's movements, his house, and his office, and would attack him at the first opportunity unless Yadav apologised to Lawrance Bishnoi.

In his response, Pappu Yadav warned the caller to refrain from involving his family in their threats. He stated firmly, "Your fight is with me and my ideology, not my family. If you have the courage, confront me directly."

Yadav made it clear that his principles and political stance would not be swayed by intimidation.

“I have sent the letter along with the recordings of calls and messages to the Union Home Minister to analyse it. Taking appropriate action or not is his call,” Yadav said.

Yadav also accused the BJP of orchestrating the threats, calling it part of a broader conspiracy against him.

“There is no need for additional security for me. I am capable of protecting myself. I am currently busy with the election campaign in Jharkhand, holding multiple meetings daily, and will soon return to Bihar. If anyone wants to kill me, come,” Yadav said.

Yadav invited those threatening him to act openly, declaring, "Choose a certain place and time, if you have the passion to kill, come."

He emphasised that his struggle and ideology are personal matters and warned that dragging his family into the conflict would lead to intensified opposition.