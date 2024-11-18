Presidential Aspirant Yoo Seong-Min On South Korea's Conservatism

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the ruling People Power Party's defeat in the April general elections, President Yoon Suk Yeol' s approval rating has been tumbling, driven by a sluggish and mounting scandals involving his spouse. A recent Gallup poll recorded the president's approval at a historic low of 17%. Support is also faltering in the traditional conservative strongholds of the Daegu-Gyeongbuk region – the heart of Yoon's most loyal base.

Yoon and his party also grapple with external challenges. North Korea's military provocations are intensifying by the day.

Pyongyang's latest troop deployment to Ukraine has dramatically raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula. US President Joe Biden reportedly cited that move in his weekend decision to permit Ukraine to aim ATACMS long-range missiles at Russian territory as part of Kyiv's effort to take control of land that is now about to be fought over by North Korean troops.

Donald Trump's return to the White House adds another layer of complexity. Experts suggest that a second Trump presidency could fundamentally shift US foreign policy in East Asia, potentially undoing many of Yoon's signature initiatives.

In an interview, Yoo Seong-min, a four-term ex-lawmaker and economist, shared his insight on these issues. Since entering politics in 2000, Yoo has led two conservative parties, has run for president (in 2017, winning the Bareun Party's primary to become its candidate) and has held several key positions. Earlier, he received a doctorate in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and spent more than a decade as a researcher at the Korea Development Institute.

Yoo Seong-min. Photo: Kenji Yoshida

Q: On November 7, President Yoon held a press conference to respond to various controversies. What are your thoughts?