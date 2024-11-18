Amir Hopes G20 Summit Outcomes Will Contribute To Finding Solutions To Common Global Challenges
11/18/2024 2:00:20 PM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani voiced his hope that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will contribute to finding solutions to common and urgent global challenges to build a future in which societies enjoy peace and prosperity.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that he participated today, November 18, in the G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro under the theme "Building a Fairer World and a Sustainable Planet." His Highness thanked the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for inviting him to this global summit that addressed significant international issues.
HH the Amir voiced his hope that the summit's results will contribute to finding solutions to the common and pressing challenges facing the world, looking forward to building a future in which societies enjoy peace and prosperity.
