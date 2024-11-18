Srinagar Accident: Concerns Spark Over Mahindra Airbag Reliability
Date
11/18/2024 3:17:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A recent road accident in Srinagar's Tengpora area has raised concerns about the reliability of Mahindra vehicles' airbag systems.
Recently, a Mahindra Thar
ADVERTISEMENT
collided with a stationary dump truck that was improperly parked along the roadside. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was speeding and attempted to overtake, resulting in the accident.
The incident has brought attention to the airbag deployment issue, as initial observations suggest that the airbags didn't deploy during the collision. This is not the first time Mahindra has faced criticism over airbag deployment. In a previous incident involving a Scorpio, the company clarified that the variant was equipped with airbags, but the accident was a rollover crash, which wouldn't trigger frontal airbag deployment.
ADVERTISEMENT
This has been revealed by a private firm 'Amazing Automotives Private Limited' which has conducted a preliminary investigation of the Tengapora mishap.
The firm's investigation head Mudasir Mehraj told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that a detailed analysis of the airbag module will confirm functionality and compliance. The investigation will also examine the dump truck's parking location and the absence of warning indicators. A comprehensive review of the Impact Sensor and ECM will provide additional context.
Read Also
18-Year-Old Girl Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri
Srinagar Authorities Chalk Out Road Safety Measures In The Wake Of Tengpora Accident
“The final inspection report will be submitted following the results of the airbag module analysis and other technical assessments,” he said, adding that the mishap highlights the importance of robust airbag systems and responsible driving practices.
He further said that after conducting the preliminary probe, a formal request has been made to Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar to allow the firm to conduct a complete technical investigation of the said road accident.
Notably, two teen students were killed and one critically injured in the Tengapora road accident on 14 November.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18112024000215011059ID1108899002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.