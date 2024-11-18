Bringing Buddhism Back As A Component Of India's Strategic Culture

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Can civilizational values reshape Asian international relations? India currently is addressing that question through Buddhism. Some context: While India has a majority Hindu population, its national emblem and the choice of its flag (specifically the white band) were adopted from Buddhist symbols at the time of independence.

Over the last few years, the International Buddhist Confederation, composed of a of scholars, has been at the forefront of India's outreach to the Buddhist world. The IBC is working towards expanding India's growing ties with the global community of Buddhists. The thrust of the effort, which is sponsored by India's Ministry of Culture, is to explore alternative forms of engagement based on Buddhist principles and civilizational connections. Specifically, India and its Asian allies are working together to develop a new framework grounded in Buddhist values and aimed at guiding multilateral cooperation on development issues.

Addressing the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that India had given the world Buddha rather than Yuddha (Hindi word for war/conflict), emphasizing Buddhism as a cornerstone of India's global identity and a path to peace. He has reiterated this message in subsequent international speeches, positioning Buddhism as key to New Delhi's diplomatic approach and response to global tensions.

Even though Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party famously identify with Hindu nationalism, Buddhism's centrality to Indian and Asian cultural discourse is acknowledged by all political parties across the ideological spectrum.



The extent of Buddhist civilization's expanse across Asia is well known and India's political leadership time and again has reinvigorated this facet in crafting its engagements with Asia. It's simply that, given the global situation, there is an ongoing conversation among Asian countries to adopt some norms on international conduct. The Modi government has even allocated a high budget to operationalize these issues on a sustained basis.

