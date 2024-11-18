عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
31 Yrs On The Run, Pak-Trained Terrorist Held In UP

31 Yrs On The Run, Pak-Trained Terrorist Held In UP


11/18/2024 3:17:07 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a Pakistan-trained Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist after 31 years with the assistance of J&K Police from Budgam district.

Officials said that Nazir Ahmad Wani was involved in two cases registered in Saharanpur (UP) in 1993 and 1994. He is accused of hurling a grenade at a police party and injuring personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also created a fake identity card under Hizbul's directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His background is being checked as the arrest takes place after 31 years of FIR registration,” officials said.

He was earlier arrested and bailed out in the grenade case while a chargesheet was filed in absentia in the forgery case.

Read Also LeT Associate Arrested Along With Arms, Ammunition In South Kashmir's Tral Kashmiri Held in Odisha for 'Love Jihad'

“In the forgery case, a charge sheet was filed in absentia of the accused, thereafter the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) issued a warrant against the accused,” officials said.

Surprisingly, Wani had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Budgam on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

“The accused was located and handed over to the police under proper formalities,” officials said.

J&K LG has directed the security forces to go for hot pursuit of terrorists, terror associates and terror sympathisers so that the entire ecosystem of terror is dismantled.

Militant, Terror Associate Arrested

Security forces have arrested two suspects in two separate operations in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

“Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession at Tral in Awantipora area (Pulwama district),” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said acting on specific intelligence, police along with Army and CRPF arrested the terrorist, affiliated with LeT, from orchards in village Pinglish area of Police Station Tral.

“He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, resident of Lurgam Tral. Incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition, including a pistol, 18 rounds and two magazines have been recovered from his possession,” he said.

The spokesman said preliminary investigation has revealed that Chopan has been involved in several terror related activities in South Kashmir Range.

He said the accused was involved in the case related to firing upon, and injuring, one non-local labourer Shubam Kumar on October 24.

In another operation, a terrorist associate was arrested from Baramulla district on Sunday.

Showkat Ahmad Bhat, who hails from Kulgam district in south Kashmir, was arrested on Sunday from Janbazpora-Binner road in Baramulla district, they said.

An AK rifle, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from Bhat's possession.

Bhat was reported missing last week from his Naganad village in D H Pora area of Kulgam.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18112024000215011059ID1108899004


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search