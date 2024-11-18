Kabul Revitalizes Landmark Honoring Persian Philosopher And Scholar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi Square, a prominent city intersection, has been restored and reopened, reclaiming its status as a cultural and intellectual landmark.

Originally revamped and renamed in 2011 to honor the revered Persian philosopher and Ismaili scholar Nasir Khusraw Balkhi, the square recently underwent a comprehensive six-month restoration project. Funded by private businesses, the restoration cost exceeded 3 million Afghanis.

Formerly known as Taimani Square, the site was first renovated over a decade ago with support from Syed Mansoor Naderi, a distinguished Afghan spiritual and national leader. The redesign, inspired by Nasir Khusraw's famous verse,“A tree will bear the fruits of knowledge if nurtured,” was conceptualized by Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, a former member of Afghanistan's parliament and a prominent advocate for cultural preservation. However, years of neglect and inadequate maintenance left the square in disrepair, necessitating a second, more ambitious renovation effort.

The newly completed project features a 14-meter-high monument that seamlessly blends classical and modern architectural styles. Its striking design symbolizes the enduring value of knowledge and learning. New additions include decorative flower beds, modern fencing, enhanced lighting, and a decorative fountain, all crafted using locally sourced materials. Additionally, a water well has been installed to ensure irrigation for the square's greenery, promoting sustainability and upkeep.

During the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, attended by Kabul Municipality officials and members of the Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi Cultural Center, Qarigul Wali, the head of cultural affairs at Kabul Municipality, praised the revitalized square.“This monument is more than just a physical structure; it is a tribute to the enduring power of wisdom and intellectual achievement,” Wali stated.

The project's completion was made possible through collaboration with the private sector, notably with sponsorship from the Donyaye Atriyat company. Wali highlighted the cultural significance of the initiative, emphasizing that it symbolizes a collective effort to honor and celebrate Afghanistan's rich intellectual heritage.

The square's history traces back to its initial reconstruction in 2011, made possible by a personal contribution of $78,000 from Syed Mansoor Naderi. That effort established the square as a symbol of Afghanistan's rich cultural and intellectual legacy. The recent refurbishment highlights the continued dedication of local businesses and cultural organizations to preserving the nation's heritage.

The reopening of Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi Square stands as a testament to the enduring significance of Afghanistan's historical and intellectual heritage, offering a beacon of cultural pride as Kabul navigates the challenges of urbanization and modernization.

