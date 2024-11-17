AI developers recognize 'Donald Trump neuron', specialist states

(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) identifies images and the name of President-elect Donald Trump so much that the phenomenon is called "Donald Trump neuron," specialist Chris Olah states.



Olah, who is one of the co-founders of the AI lab "focused on the safety of large models" called Anthropic, based on his blog biography, showed up on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" published on Monday.



"There’s this really famous result on grandmother neurons or the Halle Berry neuron from Quiroga et al," Olah stated, adding "And we found very similar things in vision models, where this is while I was still at OpenAI, and I was looking at their clip model, and you find these neurons that respond to the same entities in images. And also, to give a concrete example there, we found that there was a Donald Trump neuron."



"For some reason, I guess everyone likes to talk about Donald Trump. And Donald Trump was very prominent, was a very hot topic at that time. So, every neural network we looked at, we would find a dedicated neuron for Donald Trump. That was the only person who had always had a dedicated neuron."

