Illegal Logging, Encroachment & Tourism Threaten Tosamaidan

The report, submitted in response to an NGT order issued on July 30, 2024, in case OA No. 913 of 2024 (Advocate Ashiq Ahmad Magray Vs. Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir & Ors.), provides an update on the environmental situation in Tosamaidan, which has faced extensive damage over several decades of exploitation.

Tosamaidan's troubles began in 1964 when the area was leased to the Indian Army for use as an artillery firing range. The lease, which lasted for 50 years, ended in 2014. However, by then, the meadow had already suffered severe ecological damage, including deforestation, forest fires and soil erosion caused by continuous military activities. Following the end of the lease, the Army vacated the area, and in 2016, Tosamaidan was opened to eco-tourism. Despite these efforts to revitalise the region, the ecological damage caused by decades of its use by the military has made recovery difficult.

In an effort to restore the damaged landscape, the J&K Forest Department, under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), initiated large-scale reforestation activities. Between 2018 and 2024, over 1.49 lakh saplings were planted across 207 hectares of degraded land in Tosamaidan. Despite these efforts, the report notes that the area continues to face significant challenges in its recovery.

The most pressing issue remains illegal logging and timber smuggling, which continue to pose a severe threat to the regeneration of the forest. Local communities, despite efforts to curb such practices, continue to exploit the area for firewood and timber. Grazing and small-scale agricultural activities have been identified as factors that impede the restoration of the meadow's natural habitat.

Another major challenge highlighted in the report is the biotic pressure on Tosamaidan's ecosystem. The collection of firewood, coupled with agricultural encroachment, continues to damage the area's environment. The report states that local population pressures are exacerbating the difficulties in restoring the meadow to its original state.

Tourism, although limited, has also added to the ecological burden. The development of infrastructure to support tourism activities has led to localised deforestation, which further strains the fragile ecosystem. The report raises concerns about waste management, especially as tourism numbers increase. While waste impact is still relatively low, the report warns that without proper waste disposal systems, the situation could deteriorate significantly in the future.

The JKPCC's report stresses the need for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations to curb illegal activities and ensure sustainable tourism practices in Tosamaidan. While the government has made efforts to monitor and control illegal timber activities-such as setting up control rooms and booking timber smugglers under the Public Safety Act-the report argues that more robust actions are needed to tackle the ongoing environmental threats.

The JKPCC report states that the ecological recovery of Tosamaidan will be a long-term project. While the reforestation efforts have yielded positive results, with 1.49 lakh saplings planted, the full restoration of the meadow requires continued efforts, more stringent law enforcement, and a balanced approach to tourism development. The report underscores the importance of ensuring that development activities do not come at the cost of environmental conservation.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now