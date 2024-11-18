Cheyenne The Horse With Connections To $PNUT Freedom Farm - Will Be Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart - The most trusted trading will list Cheyenne , A meme coin,

For all BitMart users, the $CHEYENNE/USDT will be officially available for trading on November 17th 2024, at 09:00 (UTC).



Who is Cheyenne?



Cheyenne was the first animal to be rescued and rehabilitated by the beloved P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. P'Nuts Freedom is a nonprofit sanctuary for saving animals in need of a forever home. Cheyenne played a big part in both the sanctuary and the hearts of all those around him, so much so he was drawn into the logo and made an icon forever alongside his brothers Fred and PNUT himself. With the tragic unnecessary passing of PNUT, there was no soul that was more heartbroken than the first animal that PNUT was able to help.

The P'Nuts Freedom Farm Prophecy P'Nuts freedom farm prophecy is in full motion. With every animal on the logo currently breaking all types of records a prophecy of sorts is being whispered. Let's take a deeper look......

The only animal whose prophecy has yet to come is $CHEYENNE but not for much longer...

For those who have seen the recent sol bangers $pnut $fred $goat - I want you to see something here.. Cheyenne is the first animal in p'nuts freedom farm... why is this important?

Look at pnuts freedom farm logo...







Notice how in this logo we have $pnut $fred and $goat all valued insane numbers... the only one missing is the horse and it seems the name is #cheyenne which is also a blind horse!

Now... with all of this hype and chart looking wildly insane...

Cheyenne is the last one in the logo to fulfill the prophecy...

Tokenomics and Launch Details



Cheyenne has a total supply of 989,999,559 tokens and was launched fairly on Pump, ensuring accessibility and fairness for all participants. The project's fair launch model aims to foster an inclusive and decentralized community from the start, allowing users on Bitmart to join and benefit from its growth potential.

As Cheyenne enters the market, it is poised to follow the trajectory of similar meme tokens like $Pnut $Fred $Goat,

The project's connection to influential backers and its unique positioning as a companion token opens new doors for future growth and engagement with a dedicated community.



Links

Website:

Twitter:

Telegram:



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





CONTACT: Archie Brown Info at cheyennecto.com