Crossroads Cpas & Consultants Hires Josh Ramirez As Director Of Assurance Services

Crossroads is thrilled to have Josh Ramirez join the firm to lead its assurance services as the local, San Diego-based CPA firm experiences significant growth.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crossroads CPAs & Consultants proudly announces the hiring of Josh Ramirez, CPA, as the Director of Assurance Services as the local, San Diego-based CPA firm experiences significant growth within its contractor client base. Josh will focus his efforts on overseeing and leading the entire assurance practice for Crossroads, which will include training and developing staff to be knowledgeable in the industries they serve, ensuring staff are client-focused from a service perspective and are utilizing technology to be efficient in their work, and oversee the firm's quality control over the assurance practice. Josh also plans to continue serving clients so he can continue to remain involved and attuned to the client service experience.“Josh has always been my #1 draft pick”, says Kyle Kamerlander, Partner-Owner of Crossroads.“I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Josh the past 15 years and he is an incredible professional and top-notch when it comes to training staff and serving clients. There is no one better to lead the assurance services practice [audits, reviews and compilations] at Crossroads. Josh's calm demeanor, passion for training and developing staff, and technical expertise make Josh the perfect guy to help build the best team to provide the best service to the best clients. Josh has always been someone I trusted and someone I could depend on over the past 15 years we have worked together, and I know our clients have had the same feeling. I am thrilled Josh is going to have the opportunity to lead our assurance practice here at Crossroads which is growing very quickly. Josh deserves it."Josh started his career in public accounting in 2007 for a west coast regional firm and had worked there for over 17 years before joining Crossroads. Josh has primarily focused his time serving the construction, manufacturing and healthcare industries and has a deep understanding of the unique, industry-specific accounting and financial reporting requirements within those industries. Josh is also passionate about the quality of his work and the firm's work to ensure his clients are well-positioned to meet their banking, bonding, and financial reporting needs.When asked about joining Crossroads, Josh stated,“When I heard Kyle was launching his own local CPA firm, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.” Josh continued by saying,“I'll never forget the lunch Kyle and I had shortly after I started my career in public accounting. Kyle pitched his idea to grow a San Diego construction niche and was looking to recruit an audit associate. I felt his passion and his motivation, and I knew it was going to be a great opportunity to grow my career. Fast forward 15 years and it was nothing short of a success, and we now have the opportunity to take that experience and start a new chapter and really focus on what matters most, providing the best service to the best clients.”Josh graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis on accounting. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.###About Crossroads CPAs & Consultants LLPCrossroads CPA and Consulting Services is a full-service, local, San Diego-based CPA firm which focuses on providing financial statement assurance services, tax compliance and planning services, business consulting and advisory services, ownership success and transition planning services and business valuation services with focused expertise in serving the construction industry but serves other industries as well.

