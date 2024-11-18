My Barndo Plans Revolutionizes Affordable Homeownership With Cold-Formed Steel Construction In Mosca, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drone View of Quinn Barndominium being erected

Zip Wall Being Added to Quinn Barndominium

My Barndo Plans Logo

My Barndo Plans, a division of Home Plans LLC, is proud to announce the ongoing of three barndominiums in November.

- Will HogsettFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Barndo Plans , a division of Home Plans LLC, is proud to announce the ongoing construction of three barndominiums in November, including a standout project in Mosca, Colorado. Based on the popular Quinn floor plan, this build showcases the company's commitment to designing and delivering homes that are faster to build, more affordable to own, and exceptionally durable.The Quinn , constructed with a Cold-Formed Steel kit, is a game-changer in the custom home market. The structure, complete with internal walls, sheathing, siding, roofing, windows, and doors, can be erected in under 14 days. Once completed, the home is ready for wiring and plumbing, cutting months off traditional build timelines.“This is the best little home you can buy,” says Bill Hogestt, Founder of Home Plans LLC.“It can be erected in under two weeks, and you can begin to finish the inside. The Quinn and other kits like it help us achieve our mission of making homes more affordable for American families.”Cold-Formed Steel offers numerous advantages, including unparalleled structural integrity and resistance to fire. These benefits, combined with the efficient construction process, make The Quinn an economical and practical choice for families seeking high-quality homes at an accessible price point.In addition to the Mosca build, My Barndo Plans is constructing the Lonesome Dove in West Plains, Missouri, and the Texas Retreat in Mt. Ida, Arkansas. Both homes feature Red Iron construction, highlighting the company's versatility in designing homes tailored to various needs and climates.On average, My Barndo Plans starts three new kit projects each month, with most kits shipping from their Texas base. The company is on track to ship 100 home kits in 2025, solidifying its position as a leader in the growing barndominium market.Home Plans LLC, through its My Barndo Plans division, is redefining homeownership by making it faster, easier, and more affordable for families across the U.S. For more information about The Quinn and other innovative floor plans, visit MyBarndoPlans.About My Barndo PlansLocated in Frisco, TX, My Barndo Plans is dedicated to designing, engineering, and delivering high-quality barndominium kits. By leveraging advanced materials like Cold-Formed Steel and Red Iron, the company is on a mission to make quality homeownership accessible for more families.

William Hogsett

Home Plans LLC

+1 833-412-5487

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.