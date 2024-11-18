UN Climate Chief At Deadlocked COP29: 'Cut The Theatrics'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Baku: The UN's climate chief told countries at the deadlocked COP29 summit on Monday to "cut the theatrics" as pressure mounts on G20 leaders to deliver a breakthrough.

As the UN climate talks limp into a second week in Azerbaijan, the world is no closer to a finance deal for poorer countries that will determine the success or failure of COP29.

UN climate boss Simon Stiell said that "bluffing, brinkmanship and premeditated playbooks burn up precious time and run down the goodwill needed".

"Let's cut the theatrics and get down to business," he told delegates assembled in a cavernous football stadium in Baku.

Nations have until Friday to break the impasse over how to raise $1 trillion a year for developing countries to cope with global warming.

Pressure is mounting on G20 leaders to throw their weight behind the stalled process in Baku as they meet in Brazil for the annual summit of the world's biggest economies -- and top polluters -- on Monday and Tuesday.

"A successful outcome at COP29 is still within reach, but it will require leadership and compromise, namely from the G20 countries," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev of Azerbaijan said it was a crucial moment for G20 countries "to show their leadership".

"We cannot succeed without them, and the world is waiting to hear from them," the former oil executive turned ecology minister told reporters.

Developing countries excluding China will need $1 trillion a year in outside assistance by the end of the decade, according to independent economists commissioned by the United Nations.

Stiell said it was "easy to become slightly anaesthetised" by the numbers.

"But let's never allow ourselves to forget: these figures are the difference between safety and life-wrecking disasters for billions of people," he said.

"It certainly keeps me up at night."