Former French leader calls for united Europe following Trump`s win

(MENAFN) Former French President François Hollande has called for Europe’s leading military powers to unite in response to the possibility of US President-elect Donald distancing America from Europe. Speaking to CNBC, Hollande expressed concerns about Europe’s lack of unity and emphasized the need for key countries—France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom—to collaborate on defense and security issues. He warned that if these countries do not act together, Europe could be sidelined on the global stage.



Hollande's remarks come after Trump suggested that he might not defend countries that fail to meet the alliance’s 2% defense spending target. Trump also indicated his intention to end the war in Ukraine quickly, although his peace plan remains unclear. His advisers have suggested that European allies could be responsible for enforcing any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.



Hollande stressed that Europe must not allow a settlement that would allow Russia to retain territories formerly part of Ukraine, as it would set a dangerous precedent. Since February 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with $127 billion in aid, while the UK has contributed $14.3 billion. However, the US is the primary supplier of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, raising concerns about whether Europe could sustain support for Ukraine without American backing.



Germany, facing energy crises and potential political instability, and the UK, grappling with economic challenges, are both in vulnerable positions. Meanwhile, Poland remains wary of reducing its reliance on the US, with President Andrzej Duda reaffirming Poland’s commitment to its alliance with America, calling it a “guarantee of Polish sovereignty.”



In addition to military concerns, EU leaders are also preparing for Trump’s potential trade policies, including his proposed 10% tariffs on European goods, which could trigger a new trade war. ING warned that such measures could push the EU economy from slow growth into recession, further complicating Europe’s response to Trump’s administration.

