New York Public Library... An Institute Of Vast Knowledge, Cultural Allure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Abdullah Al-Enzi

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The 1911-established New York Public Library (NYPL), in the heart of the city known as "the Big Apple", is an institute of vast knowledge and cultural allure.

The NYPL is not only considered as the second largest library in the US, it is the fourth worldwide and has 92 branches in the Bronx, Staten Island, and Manhattan with the latter location hosting the main library.

Through its seemingly whimsical presence in today's busy and hectic world, the NYPL has books, historical documents, and rare manuscripts serving the knowledge needs of the people. (end)

