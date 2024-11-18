AJ Kayya Crowned ‘Horse of the Tour’ in the Global Champions Arabians Tour Season Finale

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 17 November 2024



The Global Champions Arabians Tour’s final stage of the series concluded in remarkable Riyadh following four days of formidable contests between more than 200 of the finest Arabian horses in the world. This brings the fans of this beloved breed to the end of this inaugural Tour for 2024



Following a seven-stage spectacular season, the show ended on a high note with the long-awaited Best Handler, Best Female, and Best Male rankings revealed in Riyadh’s KAFD X Arena.



H.H. Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and President of the Host Organising Committee, spoke of the final saying: "Hosting the final stage of the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Riyadh has been an honour and a celebration of the Arabian horse's unparalleled beauty, heritage, and legacy. This prestigious event reflects our nation’s deep-rooted passion for the breed. We are immensely proud to have welcomed participants and enthusiasts from around the world, and this occasion has further solidified Riyadh's role as a premier destination for equestrian excellence."



CEO of Global Champions Arabians Tour, Bader Al Darwish, added: “Choosing Riyadh as a final stop for the GCAT series was no coincidence; Saudi Arabia is a homeland for Arabian horses and a crossroad between Arab cultures. We were thrilled and pleased that during the past four days of Arabian horse competitions, we managed to delightfully host owners, breeders, judges and guests from around the world.



“Congratulations to all the current Champions and all the best of luck to the participants of the upcoming 2025 Global Champions Arabians Tour in the Middle East and Europe. By January 2025, the show will commence in the Emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates.



“I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the wise Leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a special mention going to HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



“We also express our sincere thanks to the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation. Their unmatched hard work and efforts, especially with logistics and infrastructure, is an endeavour to be embraced.”



Ajman Stud’s AJ Kayya was crowned ‘Best Female’ and ‘Horse of the Tour’ following flawless performances throughout the year. Amidst a breathtaking drone and firework display, AJ Kayya trotted into the area to rapturous applause from the sold-out stadium. She takes home €1,000,000 in prize money and the €350,000 in championship prize money collected at each stage during 2024.



Best Male of the Year, and a €500,000 prize purse goes to Dubai Stud’s D Borkan, a refined yearling bay colt sired by FA El Rasheem out of an RFI Farid daughter. With a total of 122 points, Borkan has collected 6 x silver titles and 1 x gold title this season to take the top spot.



Paolo Capecci collected the coveted Best Handler of the Year, topping the leaderboard with 387 points, having expertly handled his beloved horses to 11 gold, 19 silver, and three bronze championship titles in 2024. Alongside the €50,000 prize, Capecci was presented with an exquisite, bejewelled whip and a luxury trip to the Maldives, courtesy of GCAT Global Partner Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi.



Dubai Arabian Horse Stud collected the ‘Best Breeding Farm’ of 2024 award, with their home-bred progeny collecting the most points of any breeder throughout the year. The Stud’s Executive Manager, Abdelaziz Al Marzooqi, and General Manager Eng. Mohammed Al Tawhidi, received an ornate embroidered frame, embodying the spirit of the breed.



Earlier in the afternoon, the Yearling Fillies Championship was taken by Sultana Al Thamer following an impressive performance. Al Shaqab secured the Yearling Colts Championship and Junior Filles Championship with Tour-regular Afreen Al Shaqab and returning star Shahalel Al Shaqab.



LR Anselmo, a 2022 bay colt bred by Uruguay’s Las Rosas Estancia and owned by Al Wajba Stud, Qatar, took top honours in the Junior Colt Championships.



The Senior Mares Championship was once again taken by AJ Kayya, with stablemate Basandrasettimocielo, the highest-scoring mare in the qualifying class, securing silver for Ajman Stud.



Saudi-owned Alexxanderr, a former World and ANC Champion topped the Senior Male Championships, pipping E.S. Harir—previously undefeated in the Tour—to Gold.



The 2025 Global Champions Arabians Tour commences in January with Ajman, followed by Doha, Muscat and Riyadh, before moving on to Europe with Cannes, Valkenswaard, London and Prague—and finally—a ‘Supreme’ in a city yet to be revealed.



Follow @arabianstour on Instagram or visit to stay updated with the latest news.





MENAFN18112024007507016218ID1108895831