Russian Missile Strike On Apartment Building In Sumy: 11 Dead, 68 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's November 17 missile strike on Sumy has increased to 11.

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar told this to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

The number of those in the strike has climbed to 68, including ten children.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, as of early Monday, November 18, the Russian attack in Sumy left 11 people dead, including two children, and 55 injured, including eight children.

Late on Sunday, November 17, the Russian military attacked an apartment block in Sumy with a ballistic missile. Ten people were reported dead and 52 wounded in the attack.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service