Safari Toastmasters Club Marks 50Th Meeting Milestone

Doha, Qatar: Safari Toastmasters Club marked its 50th meeting, celebrated as the“Halfway to 100” milestone, on November 11 at Bharath Taste Restaurant, Thumama. The event brought together members for an evening filled with humour, inspiration, and community spirit, celebrating the club's journey of growth and unity.

The success of the event was a testament to the dedication of all role players. TM Mhjiah and TM Thanveer, who served as Masters of Ceremonies, energised the room with their enthusiasm, while DTM Thirumurugan, the current Division F Director and General Evaluator, provided insightful feedback that enhanced the quality and impact of the session.

One of the evening's highlights was a lighthearted, humorous speech by TM Sandeep, whose reflections on his own quirks entertained and inspired the audience, reminding everyone of the power of humour. DTM Rajend Menon evaluated his speech, adding further depth with constructive insights and encouragement.

In a message to the members, Shaheen Backer, Managing Director of Safari Group, underscored the value of continuous learning,“Continuous learning is vital for people with a growth-oriented mindset, and Toastmasters is one such platform for learning leadership and enhancing career goals.” Backer also emphasised his role in establishing Safari Toastmasters, creating a space for employees and the community to develop their communication and leadership skills.

From the welcoming address by TM Praveen, the Club President, to the engaging activities coordinated by Event Chairs TM Varun Balu and TM Biju Gangadharan, every role player's effort contributed to a memorable event. Special recognition goes to TM Tijomon, the Club's Vice President of Education, for outstanding coordination, as well as to TM Wilria, who served as the Timer, and TM Asadullah, the Grammarian, for their crucial roles in ensuring the smooth flow and quality of the meeting.

The presence of various senior Toastmasters from District 116, including Pathways Manager TM Naila Rizvan, Area 21 Director TM Monirul Haque, Kumar Naidu DTM, Lornalyn Tallod DTM, TM Pramod Shetty and others, added a touch of inspiration and made the event even more vibrant.