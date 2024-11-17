NATO director makes allegations that Kiev could reverse frontline losses

(MENAFN) Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of sustained military and financial support for Ukraine to help it reclaim territory lost to Russia. Speaking alongside Polish Prime Donald Tusk, Rutte stated that continued defense assistance will enable Ukraine to stabilize its frontlines and eventually recover lost ground from Russian forces.



As NATO prepares for a change in leadership with Donald set to assume office, European allies are increasing their support for Ukraine. Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s level of aid to Ukraine, suggesting that European nations should contribute more. During his campaign, Trump promised to end the conflict within 24 hours if elected, and is reportedly planning to use American aid to pressure both Kiev and Moscow.



Meanwhile, Russian troops have been making significant territorial gains, especially after Ukraine's incursions into Russia's Kursk region in August, which led to heavy Ukrainian casualties. Russian officials continue to frame the war as a Western-led proxy conflict, with the Kremlin remaining committed to achieving its security objectives despite Western support for Ukraine.



Both Rutte and Tusk have been strong advocates for Ukraine, with the ongoing conflict also impacting global security, including reports of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia—a claim that remains unconfirmed by both Moscow and Pyongyang.

