(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has chosen Representative Matt Gaetz for the role of Attorney General in his upcoming administration, set to take office in January. Gaetz, a vocal critic of US military aid to Ukraine, has previously argued that the continuous support prolongs the conflict and does not offer a clear path to resolution. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump emphasized Gaetz's commitment to addressing what he called the “Weaponization of our Justice System,” vowing to restore confidence in the Justice Department, protect borders, and dismantle criminal organizations.



Gaetz, who expressed gratitude for the nomination, may face a challenging confirmation process in the Senate, given the controversial nature of his appointment. His selection has raised eyebrows, particularly as the Justice Department had previously investigated him for alleged sex crimes, though no charges were filed.



Gaetz’s criticism of Ukraine aid has been prominent since 2024, including his opposition to President Zelensky’s address to Congress in 2022, where he remained seated while many colleagues stood in support. Trump's broader Cabinet picks include Florida Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894354