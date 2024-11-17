Media reports CIA representative detained over leaking confidential docs on Israel

(MENAFN) A CIA official, Asif William Rahman, has been arrested by the FBI on charges of leaking classified documents about Israel’s plans to strike Iran. Rahman, who was taken into custody in Cambodia, is set to appear in court in Guam. The documents, which reportedly came from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), detailed Israeli military movements and predictions about the planned attack. They were shared on a Telegram and were accessible to members of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance.



Rahman, who had top-level security clearance, was indicted on two counts of willfully transmitting national defense information. The FBI had launched an investigation into the leak. The disclosure of the classified materials coincided with Israel's preparation for a long-range strike against Iran in response to an earlier attack by Tehran in October. Rahman’s arrest follows other high-profile cases of leaked classified information, including the sentencing of US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira for disclosing documents related to the Ukraine conflict.

