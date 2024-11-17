Musk gets criticized by Italian leader

(MENAFN) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has rebuked Elon Musk after the billionaire intervened in Italy’s migrant policy debate. Musk had criticized Italian judges for blocking Prime Giorgia Meloni’s plan to transfer asylum seekers from Italy to newly built processing centers in Albania, calling for the judges' removal. Musk’s comments came after a Rome court overturned the transfer of seven migrants, which was part of a broader initiative to address illegal immigration.



Mattarella responded by asserting that Italy is a sovereign nation capable of managing its own affairs, and that foreign figures like Musk should respect the country's decisions. While not directly naming Musk, Mattarella emphasized that outsiders, especially those assuming significant roles in government, should not dictate policy to a sovereign state.



In response, Musk expressed respect for Italy’s constitution but reiterated his right to voice his opinions. He also mentioned having discussed his views with Meloni in a “friendly” call and expressed hopes for stronger US-Italy relations, signaling a potential future meeting with Mattarella. Musk’s comments come amid tensions in Italy over setbacks to Meloni’s immigration policy, which aims to serve as a model for the European Union.





