(MENAFN) South Korea is reconsidering its long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to Ukraine, a shift influenced by the outcome of the US presidential election, according to a report by Bloomberg. Officials in Seoul have indicated that the election of Donald Trump, coupled with recent developments in Russia-North Korea relations, is prompting a reassessment of South Korea's position on arming Ukraine.



Last month, reports emerged that North Korea had sent thousands of to Russia, and this week, Moscow and Pyongyang formalized a treaty that includes military cooperation. These developments have raised concerns in Seoul about the evolving geopolitical situation.



With Trump expected to take a different approach to the Ukraine conflict, South Korean officials are now uncertain about supplying arms, although the government has emphasized its intention to coordinate closely with allies. Experts in Seoul note that it would be challenging for South Korea, not a NATO member, to intervene if Trump pursues a policy of de-escalation with Russia.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that supplying arms to Ukraine would benefit South Korea, offering an opportunity to test its weapons against North Korean forces in real combat situations. Additionally, Zelensky emphasized that such support would strengthen South Korea’s security in the event of a North Korean attack.



Meanwhile, the Pentagon has reported that up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, potentially to support operations in Ukraine’s Kursk region. Ukrainian forces have faced significant casualties in the ongoing conflict, with estimates placing the number at over 32,500.

