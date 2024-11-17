Gurugram Police Reveal Rs 33.50 Crore Cyber Fraud Committed Across India

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 17 (IANS) The cybercrime teams of Gurugram have arrested 11 criminals who defrauded people across India in 9,226 complaints worth Rs 33.50 crore, police said.

The arrested were identified as Rajender Parihar, Dharmender Parihar, Irek Khes, Deepak, Amrender alias Ami, Arpit Singh, Lokesh, Kailash Devi, Sanjay, Ashutosh and Ashok.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of mobile phones and cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 33.50 crore and around 9,226 complaints were registered against them across India.

In connection with this, 388 cases were registered across India. Out of which 19 cases were registered against them in Haryana including six in Gurugram.

The accused were involved in creating fake IDs on Instagram, committing task-based fraud, fraud in the name of online ticket booking and internet banking," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (South) said.

The police also recovered, Rs 14.47 lakh and nine mobile phones used in the crime.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the Police.

Diwan said the Gurugram Police cyber crime teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals.

Apart from this, the Gurugram Police have arrested 20 bank officials within six months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud," he said.

He asserted that the Gurugram Police is closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds.

"We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online," he added.