EuroKids Brings Learning to Life on Children’s Day Engaging Over 1 Lakh Toddlers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 15, 2024: EuroKids, the leading name in preschool education in India, marked Children’s Day with an inspiring celebration at 1400+ centres across the country. With the participation of hundreds of toddlers, the event was a joyful testament to EuroKids’ commitment to nurturing young minds through play-based learning. Children’s Day, celebrated annually on November 14th, honors the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who championed children’s welfare and education.

The Children’s Day celebrations at EuroKids centres showcased the brand’s dedication to fostering a dynamic learning environment that blends the joy of play with purposeful education. By incorporating elements from its newly launched Heureka curriculum—known for promoting visible thinking through structured routines that ignite curiosity and encourage imagination—EuroKids aims to make learning both enjoyable and impactful. Heureka marks a significant transition from teaching children "what" to think to equip them with the skills to understand "how" to think. This celebration emphasized the brand’s commitment to holistic learning by combining joyful experiences with meaningful developmental milestones.

On Children’s Day, EuroKids organized a variety of engaging activities designed to create joyful learning experiences. The event included creative art and craft sessions, lively storytelling, music, and interactive games. Each activity was carefully crafted to spark children’s imaginations and enhance their unique talents. These thoughtfully designed activities aimed to strengthen essential life skills such as cooperation, empathy, and curiosity, helping children connect with their peers and develop new skills.

Commenting on the celebration, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), commented, “At EuroKids, we believe that childhood is a time to cherish. Celebrating Children’s Day is our way of honouring this precious phase. We are passionate about empowering children to think critically and express themselves freely. Through initiatives like our Visible Thinking Curriculum, we aim to inspire a love for lifelong learning that will serve children well into the future.”

Dr. Kanupriya Choudhary, Franchise Partner, EuroKids, Pune, added, “With great enthusiasm, we celebrated Children's Day by sharing the story behind this special occasion in honor of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. The children had a wonderful time playing outdoor games like running races, lemon races, and hurdle races. The event was a resounding success, filled with laughter and joy as the students danced and enjoyed every moment. Their happiness was infectious, and parents were delighted to see their children so full of joy,”

EuroKids continues to stand out in preschool education by fostering a nurturing environment that emphasizes both joy and learning. Through its Visible Thinking Curriculum, EuroKids is setting new standards in early education, preparing children not only for school but for a future where curiosity and critical thinking are valued. This holistic approach nurtures every aspect of a child’s growth—emotional, physical, intellectual, creative, and spiritual—creating not just learners, but Superior Thinkers who are equipped to thrive in every dimension of life.





