Carnegie Mellon Qatar creating AI strategy for future-ready graduates

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) is creating a campus-wide strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into campus culture, both in and out of the classroom. An interdisciplinary team of faculty and staff is tasked with defining the university's AI strategy, ensuring its alignment with academic goals, and fostering a collaborative environment for AI research and development.

"AI is revolutionizing nearly every industry,” said Michael Trick, dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. “It's imperative that our students can deftly navigate AI tools in the workplace, and lead the charge into new areas where AI can improve quality of life.”

As a world leader in computer science, the global Carnegie Mellon community is dedicated to studying and creating new frontiers in AI. Artificial intelligence was invented at Carnegie Mellon more than half a century ago. Learning how AI works—including its limitations and its possibilities—is an element of every major program at CMU-Q.

"Our goal is to create a thriving AI ecosystem at CMU-Q that empowers students, faculty, and staff to explore the possibilities of AI for learning, research, and as a part of daily work. We also believe that we are uniquely positioned to educate students who will not only know how to ethically use AI tools but will be able to develop them,” said Dudley Reynolds, senior associate dean for education. "We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and ethical responsibility."

The team is led by Hope Rodefer, director of educational initiatives, and includes Reynolds, along with Nasser Aleddine, interim chief information officer, Gianni Di Caro, teaching professor of computer science, Fuad Farooqi, area head of business administration, Pía Gómez-Laich, associate teaching professor of English, and Reya Saliba, instruction and outreach librarian.

CMU-Q’s computer science program already offers a robust curriculum that includes machine learning, artificial intelligence, algorithmic thinking, and natural language processing. Beyond these core computer science offerings, CMU-Q encourages interdisciplinary collaborations to leverage AI across various fields. The campus recently launched the AI + Finance certificate program, jointly offered by the business administration and computer science departments. More certificates are in the planning stages.

CMU-Q is also researching how to incorporate AI tools into the classroom to improve academic outcomes, help students with knowledge gaps, and accommodate students with different learning styles.

“Artificial intelligence can enhance learning in a myriad of ways,” said Reynolds. “We have several faculty members who are developing course modules and materials that seek to optimize learning. It’s amazing to listen when they share what they are doing with their colleagues both in Qatar and Pittsburgh. It is truly an exciting time to be teaching and learning at Carnegie Mellon.”

For 20 years, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar has provided a world-class education in the heart of Education City. More than 1300 graduates have completed their education at CMU-Q, and more than 450 students are currently pursuing studies in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.







