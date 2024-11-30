Egypt's Ambassador To Mali Presents Credentials, Underscore Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed El-Gamal presented his credentials to Malian Transitional President Assimi Goïta on Saturday, following an official ceremony at the presidential palace in Bamako. The presentation underscored the strong historical relationship between Egypt and Mali and highlighted Egypt's commitment to supporting Mali's development.

During the ceremony, Ambassador El-Gamal conveyed greetings from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to President Goïta. He emphasised Egypt's dedication to cooperation across Africa, citing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.







Ambassador El-Gamal stressed Egypt's readiness to bolster Mali's national institutions and enhance collaboration in political, security, economic, and cultural spheres.

President Goïta, in turn, asked that his regards be passed to President A-Sisi . He congratulated Ambassador El-Gamal on his new appointment and expressed gratitude for Egypt's prominent role in Africa and its continued support for Mali, particularly in addressing challenges like terrorism and extremism. He noted the significant positive impact of the strong bilateral relationship on mutual interests and regional stability.

Four days prior to the credential presentation, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop met with Ambassador El-Gamal. Minister Diop praised Egypt's leading role in Africa and its balanced approach to regional issues. He described the relationship between Mali and Egypt as historic and enduring, highlighting Egypt's consistent support for Mali in overcoming regional challenges.

Ambassador El-Gamal expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received in Mali. He reaffirmed his commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. He also reiterated Egypt's willingness to assist the Malian government and people in confronting current difficulties. Discussions during the meeting with Minister Diop also included preparations for the Malian Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to Cairo.