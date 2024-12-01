Cyclone Fengal: Indigo Flight Struggles To Land In Chennai 'Could Have Ended Badly...' Watch Viral Video
12/1/2024 12:00:49 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyclone Fengal: An Airbus A320 neo plane of IndiGo airlines struggled to touch down, and went for a go around when the severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Puducherry coasts on Saturday evening. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.
The IndiGo flight is seen preparing to land, briefly touching the ground before swaying slightly to the left. The plane's wings come just inches from the ground, and within moments, it lifts off back into the air.
“This could have ended badly in Chennai. An Airbus A320neo of IndiGo Airlines struggled to touch down as cyclone Fengal makes landfall and goes for a go-around,” said an aviation critic, while posting the video. Also Read
| Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Storm likely to weaken into deep depression
IndiGo Airlines resumed its flight operations on Sunday morning after weather conditions improved in Chennai . The Chennai Airport was shut till 4 am on Saturday, December 1, in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.
'Super lucky...'
The video gained over 86,000 views on X, with many users commenting about how the IndiGo flight was moments from ending up in a potential disaster. Also Read
| Cyclone Fengal likely to weaken into a depression; IndiGo resumes ops | Top pts
“ The crosswinds must have been crazy. The wing almost touched. Super lucky,” wrote one user. Another person wrote,“ Horrific decision from the pilot there, massive risk - should have gone around."
A third user commented, "As the saying goes It's always better to walk away from a bad landing, than to be carried away from a good one.
(more to come...)
