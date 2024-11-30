Dharmendra Shares Fond Memory With ‘Guddi’ Jaya Bachchan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Veteran Dharmendra recently took to social to share a cherished memory with Jaya Bachchan, fondly addressing her as“Guddi.”

The heartwarming post featured a photograph of the two icons together. On Sunday, he shared a photo of himself and Jaya posing together. In the caption, he referred to the as his "loving doll" and a "world-class artist." Sharing the image, Dharmendra wrote,“Guddi will always be my loving doll. She is a world-class artist, and she always talks highly about me. (From Guddi to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani).”

In the photo, the is seen sitting while Jaya stands behind him. Their bond has stood the test of time, evolving beautifully over the decades. Dharmendra's reference to“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," their recent collaboration, highlights the continuity of their connection as the two reunited on-screen to deliver memorable performances.

Fans quickly responded to the post, celebrating the legacy of the two icons who continue to inspire generations with their artistry. One fan commented,“I love Guddi, especially @jaya_bhaduri ji,” while another wrote,“Super jodi.”

Speaking of "Guddi," the 1971 Indian Hindi drama was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Gulzar. It starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Utpal Dutt. The film was Jaya's debut and career-defining project, featuring her as a schoolgirl harbouring a crush on and an obsession with actor Dharmendra, who portrayed himself.

Dharmendra and Jaya have also worked together in iconic films, including“Sholay.” Most recently, they appeared in Karan Johar's“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” The film featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, with Dharmendra, Jaya, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog playing supporting roles.

In the movie, Jaya Bachchan portrayed Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, Rocky's grandmother, while Dharmendra played Kanwal Lund, Rocky's grandfather. Produced under Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film marked Johar's directorial comeback after“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in 2016.