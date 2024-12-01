Kate Middleton Reveals The 'Greatest Christmas Gift'. It's Not Something Money Can Buy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, gears up to host her annual Christmas carol service next week at London's Westminster Abbey, she shared a heartfelt message with the guests who will attend the event.

In a letter to the 1,600 invited guests, Kate, the wife of heir to the British throne Prince William, shared that the greatest gift people can give each other on Christmas, and every day in life, is not something that money can buy.



Reminding the attendees the importance of love and empathy, the Princess said,“Love is the greatest gift we can receive.”

For Christmas , Kate returned to themes of love and the need for empathy about which she has spoken in previous very personal statements and video updates on her health.

Christmas, her letter said, was not only a time for celebration, but also for reflection and relief from the pressures of daily life.

She said the Christmas story reflected“our own vulnerabilities”, and how much people needed each other despite their differences.

"Above all else it encourages us to turn to love, not fear," she wrote. "It is this love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives," she said.

The carol concert, scheduled for December 6, is the fourth she has hosted. It also marks Kate's most prominent return to royal engagements since she underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Prince William , who earlier this month said the year had been "brutal" for the royal family with Kate's treatment coming in the wake of his father King Charles' own cancer diagnosis, will give a reading at the service.

Six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy, who revealed he had terminal cancer himself in October, will light a candle.

The "Together At Christmas" service will be broadcast on Britain's ITV on Christmas Eve.

(With Reuters inputs)