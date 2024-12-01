Days After Raids In Pornography Money Laundering Case, Raj Kundra Summoned By ED, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the ongoing pornography case, as per reports.

This comes just two days after the ED carried out raids at multiple locations connected to Kundra as part of a money laundering investigation related to the production and distribution of pornographic content.

Earlier on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, official sources said.

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Kundra and some other persons, the sources said.

The agency is understood to be questioning Kundra at one of these premises.

This marks the second money laundering case against Raj Kundra. Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth ₹98 crore belonging to Kundra and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a cryptocurrency case. However, the couple secured relief from the Bombay High Court against the ED's attachment order.

In 2021, Kundra told a Mumbai court that the prosecution (Mumbai Police) had no evidence linking the 'Hotshots' app, which was allegedly used in the porn film racket, to any legal offense. The ED, however, claims that the app was used by the accused for uploading and streaming obscene content.

(This is a developing news)