(MENAFN- Asia Times) An export control list issued by the Chinese to restrict the export of about 700 dual-use items took effect on December 1 and will cover more items to serve China's future trade and national security needs.

The list was implemented to fulfill the basic requirements of the current Export Control Law and the newly released Regulations on Civil-Military Dual-Use Items to restrict the export of items including nuclear, biological and chemical products and missiles, according to the Chinese of Commerce (MoC).

In addition, a system of export control classification numbers (ECCN), similar to that of the United States, was also implemented to cover 10 broad categories and five product groups.

The MoC said the new export control list will help guide all parties to comprehensively and accurately implement China's dual-use items export control laws and policies, improve the efficiency of related governance, better safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation. It said it would expand the list if needed.

The new list and the ECCN system were launched after the State Council unveiled the Regulations on Civil-Military Dual-Use Items on October 19. The new regulations were approved in a meeting of the State Council standing committee on September 18 after G7 countries raised concerns in April about Chinese firms' shipments of weapon components to Russia.

It remains unclear whether the new export control list will stop the export of dual-use items from China to Russia. Some Chinese commentators said the list will at least prevent the US from obtaining China's critical metals, rare earths and key electronic parts.

