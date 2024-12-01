عربي


Telangana News: Seven Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Mulugu District

12/1/2024 12:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Telangana News: At least seven maoists were killed in exchange of fire with Police in Telangana's Mulugu district, police said on Sunday.

Mulugu SP Shabarish said that the encounter took place in the Eturnagaram forest area.

"Seven Maoists died in a police encounter at Eturnagaram forest area," SP Shabarish said.

A search operation is underway in the area, the officials added.

More details are awaited.

Live Mint

