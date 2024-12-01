Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category With AQI Stands At 316

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The air quality in Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with the AQI recorded at 316. A dense layer of smog covered the city, and several areas reported AQI levels above 300, according to SAFAR.

Several areas recorded the AQI in 'very poor' category, with Dwarka sec 8 - 335, ITO - 327, Okhla phase 2 - 319, R Rohini - 329, Vivek Vihar -338, Anand Vihar - 346 and Bawana -332 respectively.

In some areas of the city, AQI was recorded in the 'poor' category at around 7 am, Lodhi Road 256, Najafgarh - 295, Pusa - 289 and IGI Airport T3 - 299.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

A layer of smog engulfed the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Vishal Guleria, resident of Delhi, said, "The pollution is getting too high. It's hard to breathe Children and elderly people are facing trouble. Every person is affected by pollution. The government should think that some solution should be implemented so that this pollution does not happen like it happens every year. It is very difficult for those who are ill. If you want to commute, do the car-pooling and other measures. Take care of your health a bit and the government should think about it seriously now..."