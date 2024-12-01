WATCH: In Kolkata, Diljit Dosanjh Sips Coffee At Indian Coffee House, Meditates At Dakshineswar Temple

(MENAFN- Live Mint) and Diljit Dosanjh, who performed to a packed audience in Kolkata on Saturday, took time out before his show to visit some of the city's iconic landmarks.

Diljit stopped by the famous Indian Coffee House ahead of his performance.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, Diljit's team shared a couple of pictures and videos from his visit. In the pictures, the singer was seen walking up the stairs of the historic venue, sitting by a window, and ordering a cup of hot milk coffee.

| Diljit Dosanjh hits back amid controversy over reference to alcohol in songs

In one picture, he thanked the server with a warm smile. A video also captured him enjoying his coffee while taking in the view of the bustling city from the window.

| Diljit opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says THIS

Soon after Diljit dropped the post, fans couldn't help but chime in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "You really know how to reach people heart, not by visiting the so called pop places but such places like coffee house which every Bengali has an emotional attachment."

Another wrote, "The Historical "Coffee House"

"You deserve the best of everything and everywhere," wrote a third user.

| Pune man impersonates as Diljit Dosanjh, netizens say: 'FefdaJit Dedhsanjh'

On Friday, Diljit also visited the Dakshineswar temple after landing in Kolkata . The singer offered prayers, meditated in the serene temple premises, and shared a video of his experience.

The actor-singer also left fans in awe as he took a ride in the city's iconic yellow taxi and sat along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River during his sightseeing trip.