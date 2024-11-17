Srinagar Authorities Chalk Out Road Safety Measures In The Wake Of Tengpora Accident
Date
11/17/2024 12:07:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities here held a meeting to probe ways to minimise road casualties and enforce road safety rules on Saturday, two days after a couple of teenagers died in an accident.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat called for adopting a multi-pronged strategy involving the latest technology trends to safeguard human lives.
The meeting was held between several stakeholders, including the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), under the chairmanship of the DC.
SSP Traffic Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, and senior officers of other line departments were present in the meeting.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of the accident in Tengpora Bemina on Thursday when two students lost their lives.
The deputy commissioner, who is also the DRSC chairperson, called for the use of apps with features to catch live traffic violations to prevent accidental deaths.
He said education, awareness and behavioural correction through a psychoanalytical approach would be a sustainable measure in this direction.
Bhat emphasised adopting a multi-pronged strategy by all line departments for strengthening road safety and better traffic regulation in the district.
He asked all officers to be proactive in the implementation of the Road Safety Action Plan for better management of the traffic system.
Orders were given to decongest the city roads to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and ease of pedestrians.
The DC also issued orders to repair black spots, installation of signages, painting of roads at appropriate spots in Srinagar.
He directed the R&B department to improve road marking and signage to eliminate high-risk stretches and black spots and improve road lighting near habitations.
Concerning behavioural change towards road safety, the DC called for mass sensitisation programmes to inculcate traffic sense among commuters, especially teenagers.
The DC called upon parents of school/college-going students, civil society members and influencers to play their role to prevent teenagers from driving two/four-wheeler vehicles and road accidents like Tengpora.
|
