Why Cinemas Should Open Their Doors As 'Warm Spaces' This Winter

Author: Martin Hall

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In England, rising concerns around escalating costs of living during last winter prompted the development of local initiatives aimed at creating “warm spaces” . The idea was to provide a warm environment, often with the addition of a hot drink, internet access and support services, to assist those affected by increased pressures.

These warm spaces were organised and managed by local authorities and communities within the voluntary sector. But of all organisations, I believe this year cinemas should be leading the charge in this movement.

Beyond their role in entertainment, cinemas are textbook warm spaces for those who lack adequate heating or home energy, particularly the elderly, during the winter months. That's because they tend to be equipped with heating systems designed to maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the year, ensuring that customers enjoy films in a cosy environment, shielded from the weather outside.

For those who struggle with regulating home temperatures or have limited access to resources, the consistent warmth provided by cinemas can be a crucial relief. And in addition, the welcoming ambience of a cinema can help to promote relaxation and comfort, as well as reduce isolation, anxiety and stress .

The deluxe seating, muted lighting and immersive sound systems create an inviting atmosphere conducive to unwinding and escaping both the literal and metaphorical chill outside.

The one thing going against cinemas as warm spaces is that they often demand high ticket prices. The average price for a standard UK cinema ticket in 2023 was £7.92 . Special two-for-one screenings are commonplace and matinees and reruns can be more affordable, while community cinema tickets average £5 . Designated warm spaces, however, are typically free or very low cost.

If cinemas need financial support to make opening their doors as warm spaces more accessible to people on low incomes, funding is available from local authorities and community foundations, which the Warm Welcome Campaign and The Community Foundation can help them to access.

Creating warm community

Cinemas also provide emotional warmth by fostering a sense of community. Watching a film with others encourages social interaction and companionship , which can be uplifting for those who are lonely or isolated during the winter months.

For elderly people, many of whom may face social isolation , the opportunity to engage with others in a shared activity can have significant mental and emotional benefits.

From my own research, having co-founded the Cinema and Social Justice Project , it is clear that there is a transformative power in cinema. This underscores the potential of films to create change, reaffirming the idea that storytelling possesses the power to challenge, inspire and mobilise people towards a more just and equitable society.

Accessibility is another key advantage of cinemas as warm spaces. Cinemas have a legal duty to make their services accessible to all people with disabilities. Cinema is one of the most accessible forms of experience for audiences on a tight budget. Many cinemas are located in central areas with easy access to public transport, making them convenient destinations for people with limited mobility or who rely on public transport.

Warm spaces are particularly important for isolated elderly people. bbernard/Shutterstock

Despite big chains like Cineworld having the largest portion of the UK market share (23%) , or Odeon, who made £264 million , in 2023, it is independent organisations leading the way for cinemas as warm spaces.

Cinema For All is a national organisation dedicated to supporting and developing volunteer-led community cinemas and film societies across the UK. Cinema For All builds on almost a century of volunteer-led film exhibition, which began with the founding of the first film society in 1925. Today, even when accessing a city centre may pose financial or physical barriers, 31% of these community cinemas and film societies can be found in rural areas.

Initiatives like My Community Cinema make it easier for audiences to find and to support these local volunteer-led cinemas. My Community Cinema also helps organisers promote their events, grow their audiences and engage more film lovers – providing essential warm spaces when they are most needed.

Cinemas are struggling as admissions are still well below pre-pandemic levels . Getting more people into the building, and keeping them warm in difficult times, can only be good for business.

